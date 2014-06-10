FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony to launch set-top box PlayStation TV in North America this fall
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Sony to launch set-top box PlayStation TV in North America this fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Sony Computer Entertainment Inc said it will release a PlayStation TV set-top box for $99 in North America this fall, through which users will be able to access movies and TV episodes from the PlayStation store.

Users will be able to use the box to stream Playstation 3 games via PlayStation Now - the company’s cloud-based game streaming service, which will be available in North America from July 31, the company said at the E3 expo in Los Angeles on Monday.

The PlayStation TV was released in Japan and other Asian regions under the name “PlayStation Vita TV” last fall.

Sony is trying to expand its entertainment network services to compete against players like Amazon.com Inc, which made a play for the living room space in April by unveiling the $99 “Fire TV” video and game streaming device, with hopes of boosting its main online retail business over the longer term.

Sony also said it will release a white version of its Playstation 4 later this year, which will be bundled with Activision Blizzard’s much-anticipated sci-fi shooter “Destiny”.

Among the upcoming titles, ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ will be available on PlayStation 4 this fall, where players will be able to transfer their online characters and progress from older PS and Xbox 360 consoles to the PS4. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore, Malathi Nayak in Los Angeles and Sophie Knight in Tokyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.