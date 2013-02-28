FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Sony sells Tokyo property to Japan REIT for $1.2 bln
February 28, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Sony sells Tokyo property to Japan REIT for $1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say gain from sale will be 41 bln yen, not operating profit)

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said it has sold a Tokyo office building to Japanese real estate trust Nippon Building Fund Inc and one other investor for 111 billion yen ($1.2 billion).

Sony expects to make a gain on the sale of approximately 41 billion yen, to be recorded as operating income, in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, it said.

$1 = 91.6050 Japanese yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

