Moody's puts Sony on review for ratings downgrade
August 6, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Moody's puts Sony on review for ratings downgrade

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday put Sony Corporation’s ratings on review for downgrade, saying it was concerned that weak consumer sentiment globally and a strong yen would hurt earnings and debt at the Japanese electronics giant.

The agency said the move affected Sony’s Baa1 long-term senior unsecured bond and issuer ratings and the Prime-2 short-term ratings and its supported subsidiary, Sony Global Treasury Services Plc.

“Moody’s review will focus on Sony’s ability to restore its earnings and leverage by dealing with its structural challenges effectively,” the agency said in a statement.

“Moody’s will also assess Sony’s investment and financial strategy. In particular, Moody’s will focus on Sony’s approach to strengthen and diversify its earnings base over the medium term.”

