TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Friday it would cut 2,000 jobs in the year to March 2013 as part of a restructuring plan aimed at speeding up reforms in its struggling electronics business.

The PlayStation maker said the restructuring, which is expected to save about 30 billion yen ($378.6 million) annually from the year starting next April, is expected to have only a limited impact on this year’s earnings results.