Sony aims to expand PlayStation 4 sales in network services drive

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Sony Corp aims to expand sales of its PlayStation 4 games console as the key driver of its fast-growing network and streaming services business, Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Monday.

Hirai said gaming was the one area where Sony would chase higher unit sales even as it puts profitability ahead of sales volumes across the rest of its electronics division, where losses from TVs and other devices have pushed it into the red.

While the company is forecasting growth for the troubled TV unit, which notched up a tenth straight year of losses in the year ended on March 31, Hirai said it would be able to make a profit even if sales were flat with last year.

Hirai also said at a meeting with reporters that network services, which offer streamed games, music and movies, would be an important driver of growth across Sony’s product categories. The business made 200 billion yen ($1.96 billion) in 2013/14. ($1 = 101.8250 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)