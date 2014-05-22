FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Sony CEO: Not thinking of selling or quitting TV business
May 22, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Sony CEO: Not thinking of selling or quitting TV business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source in final paragraph to Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida)

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Sony Corp is not thinking about selling or exiting the TV manufacturing business, where it has racked up annual losses for the past decade, although it would not rule out an equity tie-up, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Kazuo Hirai added that the company was not operating under the assumption that it would forge an equity alliance for its struggling TV division, which will be turned into a separate entity this summer to boost transparency.

Sony Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida also said the company did not plan to change the framework of focusing its electronics division on the three core businesses of mobile, imaging and games through the next fiscal year and beyond. (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Matt Driskill)

