Sony Q1 operating profit rises 39 percent, beats estimates
#Consumer Electronics
July 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Sony Q1 operating profit rises 39 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Sony Corp on Thursday reported a 39 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates, helped by strong sales of smartphone camera sensors and PlayStation4 videogames.

Sony said April-June operating profit rose to 96.9 billion yen ($780.8 million) from 69.8 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with the 73.3 billion average estimate of 18 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 124.1000 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
