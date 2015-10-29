FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony videogame sales help it swing to Q2 operating profit
October 29, 2015 / 6:30 AM / in 2 years

Sony videogame sales help it swing to Q2 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sony Corp swung on Thursday to a quarterly operating profit as strong videogame sales helped to offset a fall in smartphone sales and as the year-ago quarter had seen a big impairment charge.

Sony's operating profit for July-September came to 88 billion yen ($729 million), slightly above the 87.3 billion yen average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. In the same quarter last year, it booked a loss of 85.6 billion yen. ($1 = 120.7700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
