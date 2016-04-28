FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony logs biggest FY profit in 8 years on restructuring, games
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
April 28, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

Sony logs biggest FY profit in 8 years on restructuring, games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sony Corp on Thursday reported its biggest annual operating profit since fiscal 2007, due to restructuring its struggling smartphone business and brisk demand for PlayStation 4 videogames.

Operating profit rose 329.2 percent to 294.2 billion yen ($2.70 billion) for the year ended March, roughly in line with a forecast announced earlier this month.

As it had previously flagged, Sony issued no earnings guidance for this fiscal year as it continued to assess the impact of earthquakes that halted production at its image sensor plant in southern Japan. ($1 = 108.8500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.