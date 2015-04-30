FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony sees FY profit surging on camera sensor sales, cost cuts
April 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Sony sees FY profit surging on camera sensor sales, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp said it expects operating profit to more than quadruple this fiscal year, boosted by strong sales of camera sensors and cost cuts in its ailing mobile phone business.

Sony said on Thursday it estimates operating profit will grow in the year ending March 2016 to 320 billion yen ($2.70 billion) from 68.5 billion in the previous year. Results for the past year were roughly in line with a forecast announced earlier this month.

The outlook for the current year was below the average analyst estimate of 408 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 118.6600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

