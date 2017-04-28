FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Sony expects 73.2 pct annual profit jump as it recovers from quake damage
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 28, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 months ago

Sony expects 73.2 pct annual profit jump as it recovers from quake damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Friday it expects operating profit to rise 73.2 percent in the financial year through March 2018 as its cash-cow image sensor business recovers from earthquake damage that had suspended a key plant in southern Japan.

Sony forecasts operating profit to rise to 500 billion yen ($4.50 billion) from 288.7 billion yen a year prior, when earnings were roughly in line with a revised estimate announced earlier this month.

The outlook compared with the 510.58 billion yen average of 27 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

If achieved, it would be the highest profit since its peak, of 525.7 billion, set in the year through March 1998, on strong sales of consumer electronics and a boost from box-office hit "Man in Black" as well as the popularity of the first PlayStation. ($1 = 111.1600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.