Sony cuts FY2015 profit estimate on weaker camera modules demand
April 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Sony cuts FY2015 profit estimate on weaker camera modules demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics firm Sony Corp cut its profit estimate for the financial year that ended in March, citing weaker demand for its camera modules used in smartphones.

The company said on Thursday it is estimating operating profit of 290 billion yen ($2.64 billion), down from a previously estimated 320 billion yen.

It also said it booked an impairment loss of 59.6 billion yen on the devices business, which makes camera modules for digital cameras and smartphones. ($1 = 109.6800 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

