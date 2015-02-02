FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony to invest $890 mln to boost sensor production
February 2, 2015

Sony to invest $890 mln to boost sensor production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said it would spend 105 billion yen ($892.40 million) to boost production capacity for imaging sensors, increasing its focus on a business that is becoming one of its strongest as its TV and mobile operations struggle.

Sony said it expects demand to grow further for CMOS image sensors, used in tablet computers and smartphones such as Apple’s iPhone.

Sony said it would bolster total output capacity, at its three plants in Japan, to 80,000 wafers per month by the end of June 2016 from a current 60,000 per month. ($1 = 117.6600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

