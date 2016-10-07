Sony says image sensor output to reach full capacity in October-March

KIKUYO-MACHI, Japan, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics company Sony Corp will bring production of image sensors to full capacity in the October-March half-year, the head of its chip-making subsidiary said, after momentum slowed late last year due to tepid demand for smartphones.

Yasuhiro Ueda, president of Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, said combined monthly production would rise to 73,000 units at Sony's five image sensor plants, from 70,000 units now.

He made the comments at a news conference on Friday at Sony's Kumamoto factory in southern Japan, which was damaged by a series of strong earthquakes earlier this year. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)