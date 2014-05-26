FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony, Shanghai Oriental Pearl to set up PlayStation joint venture in China
May 26, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Sony, Shanghai Oriental Pearl to set up PlayStation joint venture in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp and China’s Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd will set up two joint ventures to make and market Sony’s PlayStation games console in China, Shanghai Oriental Pearl said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

One joint venture will be responsible for the console’s hardware, while the other will be focused on software, the company said in the filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The joint ventures will be set up by a subsidiary of Shanghai Oriental Pearl and by Sony’s China arm. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

