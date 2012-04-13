FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony shares drop 3 pct after turnaround plan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Sony shares drop 3 pct after turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Sony Corp dropped more than 3 percent on Friday after new CEO Kazuo Hirai mapped out a revival plan to return the consumer electronics maker to profit and compete better with rivals Apple and Samsung Electronics.

Some analysts voiced concern that the revival plan, outlined on Thursday, didn’t go far enough, as Sony struggles to emerge from four years of losses and regain the innovative flair of its 1980s glory days.

Sony shares were last down 3 percent at 1,482 yen after dropping to 1,474, their lowest since early February.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.