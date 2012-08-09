FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony says to turn So-net into wholly owned unit
August 9, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Sony says to turn So-net into wholly owned unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Thursday it plans to buy all the shares it does not already own in So-net Entertainment, an internet provider and medical information website operator, for about 60 billion yen ($765.70 million).

The Japanese consumer electronics giant, which owns 58 percent of So-net directly or through subsidiaries, plans to make a tender offer bid beginning Friday through Sept. 20 for the remaining shares and turn it into a wholly owned unit, it said in a statement. ($1 = 78.3600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
