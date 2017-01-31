Sony shares dip on movie business impairment charge

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sony Corp's shares slid as much as 4 percent on Tuesday to 3,362 yen after the company said it had booked a 112.1 billion yen ($986.97 million) impairment charge on the goodwill value of its movie segment in the quarter ended December.

The charge announced on Monday reflects a weaker profit outlook at its home entertainment business as online streaming services sap demand for movie DVDs, the company said.

Sony said it will disclose any impact on its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year when it releases its third-quarter results on Feb. 2.