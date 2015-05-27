Sony mobile exec: pricing tweaks, cost cuts to cope with dollar's rise

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - The head of Japanese electronics maker Sony Corp’s mobile business said on Wednesday he plans to deal with the effects of a stronger dollar versus the yen by tweaking the pricing of its handsets and by cutting costs.

Hiroki Totoki, who leads Sony’s mobile phone business, warned that currency fluctuations could potentially have a bigger impact than competition on profitability.

“We’re seeing a strengthening in the dollar under way. But despite the impact of exchange rates, we would like to limit losses through pricing and lower operating expenses,” said Totoki, speaking at an investor conference in Tokyo.