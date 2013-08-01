Ex-Fox studio executive Rothman to make films for Sony

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tom Rothman, the former co-chairman of the 20th Century Fox movie studio, has reached a deal to produce up to four films per year for a joint venture with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said on Thursday.

Starting Sept. 1, Rothman will serve as chairman of a venture with the studio called TriStar Productions. Sony will provide financing and retain worldwide distribution rights for TriStar’s films, and Rothman will receive an equity stake.

Rothman left his job as chairman and chief executive of Fox Filmed Entertainment in January after 18 years at the company, where he oversaw filmmaking operations that produced blockbusters including “Avatar” and “Titanic.”

Sony Pictures parent Sony Corp is facing pressure from activist shareholder Daniel Loeb, whose Third Point hedge fund is proposing that Sony spin off as much as a fifth of the group’s entertainment arm - movies, TV and music. Sony’s board said Thursday it was still discussing the proposal.