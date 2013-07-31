FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony expected to say no to entertainment spin-off - Nikkei
July 31, 2013 / 6:07 PM / in 4 years

Sony expected to say no to entertainment spin-off - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Sony Corp’s board is expected to reject a proposal from activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose fund is the company’s largest shareholder, to spin-off part of its entertainment division, the Nikkei reported.

Many directors argued, citing a report from financial advisers, that Sony could compete better by maintaining close links between the entertainment and electronics divisions, the business paper said.

Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC hedge fund proposed in May that the company sell off as much as a fifth of the group’s money-making entertainment arm - movies, TV and music - to free up cash to revive the electronics business.

Sony’s U.S.-listed shares were down 2.7 percent at $21.04 in noon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sony's board has yet to finalize its position but is leaning toward a rejection, the Nikkei said. (r.reuters.com/qyv99t)

It will, however, consider disclosing more financial information about the entertainment division, which Third Point says lacks transparency.

Sony’s shares have risen around 14 percent since Third Point’s push for an IPO of the entertainment division was made public in mid-May. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

