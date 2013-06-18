FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third Point raises Sony stake, presses entertainment spin-off
June 18, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Third Point raises Sony stake, presses entertainment spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - New York-based hedge fund company Third Point said on Tuesday that it had raised its stake in Sony Corp and asked for an opportunity to present its proposal for a partial spin-off of the company’s entertainment unit to Sony’s board.

In a letter to Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai, Third Point said it had increased its stake in Sony to 70 million shares, valued at $1.4 billion.

“Given our large stake, we reiterate our offer to serve on Sony’s board of directors,” the fund said in its letter reviewed by Reuters.

