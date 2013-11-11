FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loeb's Third Point holds 1.64 pct Sony stake under its own name-filing
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

Loeb's Third Point holds 1.64 pct Sony stake under its own name-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point held a 1.64 percent direct interest in Sony shares as of the end of September, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The fund, which has pushed -so far unsuccessfully- for the electronics giant to partially spin off its lucrative entertainment business, has said it controls about 7 percent of Sony shares either directly or under different names.

It is unclear whether Monday’s filing represents a change in the fund’s overall holdings.

The Nikkei financial daily said in September that the New York-based hedge fund was re-registering up to a 3 percent stake in Sony under its own name in order to be able to file shareholder resolutions and take other steps to push for management changes.

Sony and representatives for Third Point were not immediately available for comment.

