Sony confident TV business will swing to profit this year -exec

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Sony Corp is confident its struggling TV division will move into the black in the current financial year, even if it falls short of its volume sales target, the head of the TV unit said on Monday.

Masashi Imamura also told a media round table that it was possible for the company to achieve its sales target of 16 million TVs in the year to next March, while acknowledging that the result might vary from the target. (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)