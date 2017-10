LOS ANGELES, June 4 (Reuters) - Sony Corp will launch a white version of its Vita handheld games console in October and market it with the Assassin’s Creed III games software from Ubisoft Entertainment in a bid to lure gamers to the machine it launched last year.

Sony’s U.S. head of its computer entertainment unit made the announcement at the E3 gaming industry trade show in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Liana Baker; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)