U.S. FTC settles ad allegations on PlayStation Vita gaming console
November 25, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FTC settles ad allegations on PlayStation Vita gaming console

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sony Computer Entertainment has agreed to settle allegations that it misled consumers about features of its PlayStation Vita handheld gaming console, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

As part of the settlement, Sony will stop making the inaccurate claims and will give people who had purchased the device either a $25 refund or $50 voucher to buy other games, the FTC said.

Sony and its advertising company, Deutsch LA, had claimed inaccurately that the console would enable consumers to play remotely and would allow them to begin a game on the PlayStation 3, then move to the smaller Vita without losing continuity, the FTC said.

The FTC also settled with Deutsch LA. (Reporting and writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)

