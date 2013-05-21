FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony to assess spin-off proposal for entertainment business - Nikkei
May 21, 2013 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

Sony to assess spin-off proposal for entertainment business - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Sony Corp is considering evaluating a proposal from top shareholder Third Point LLC to spin off part of its movie and music business, Japanese daily Nikkei reported.

Sony’s U.S. listed shares rose 9 percent on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Billionaire hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb last week called on the company to spin off its lucrative entertainment arm, setting the stage for a clash between his activist Wall Street fund and management at the Japanese electronics maker.

Sony declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Loeb said his Third Point hedge fund had accumulated a little more than 6 percent of Sony’s shares - a stake worth $1.1 billion - making it the largest stakeholder in the inventor of the Walkman portable music player and Trinitron TV.

Sony shares were trading at $22.87 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

