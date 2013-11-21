FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony to make fewer films, make "significant" TV push -executives
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Sony to make fewer films, make "significant" TV push -executives

Ronald Grover, Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sony’s Pictures Entertainment will produce fewer films going forward, making a “significant shift from motion pictures to higher margin television production and networks,” Sony Corp executives told investors gathered at the company’s Culver City, California studio lot.

The company’s projections come as Sony is battling to win investor support after a letter from hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb in May calling on Sony to spin off to investors a portion of its entertainment business and take steps to improve the studio’s profitability.

Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton said the studio has identified $250 million in overhead and procurement cost cuts that it expects to make in the next two or three years. The studio is also working with a “third party” - identified in prior media reports as Bain & Co - to identify further cuts, he said.

Lynton forecast that the company’s pictures business, which includes its film and television operations, will have revenues of $8.4 billion in fiscal year ending March 2015, and an operating margin of 7.4 percent. In its music business, the company expects revenue of $4.8 billion and 9.5 percent in operating income margins.

The company, which promised greater transparency to Loeb, reported more detailed numbers for its entertainment businesses than it had done in the past.

Loeb’s Third Point owns about 7 percent of Sony Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.