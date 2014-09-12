FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sopra Group announces results of reopened offer for Steria shares
#IT Services & Consulting
September 12, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sopra Group announces results of reopened offer for Steria shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sopra Group SA :

* Sopra Group and Groupe Steria SCA say French market regulator (AMF) published final results after reopening of offer initiated by Sopra for Steria’s shares

* Says on completion of this operation, 90.52 pct of Steria’s shares were tendered to Sopra

* Says its share capital has been increased to 19,440,371 euros with 898,235 new ordinary shares being created on Sept. 12 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw451m69a] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
