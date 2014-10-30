FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group 9-month revenue 1.06 bln euros; organic growth of 3.2 pct
October 30, 2014

BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group 9-month revenue 1.06 bln euros; organic growth of 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group :

* Revenue for first 9 months of year was 1.06 billion euros, representing total growth of 8.5 pct and organic growth of 3.2 pct

* Confirms annual targets that were announced within framework of its independent enterprise project

* Sees FY organic growth of between 3 pct and 5 pct

* Sees improvement in operating margin on business activity in FY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
