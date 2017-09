Aug 13 (Reuters) - Soprano Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 6.8 million versus EUR 6.0 million * Says Q2 operating loss EUR 1.2 million versus EUR 0.2 million * Sees 2014 revenue to be EUR 25-30 million * Sees 2014 operating income to be at the 0 level but expects H2 to be

significantly positive * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage