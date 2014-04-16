Sorgenia adviser to meet creditor banks on Thursday-source

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - The adviser of troubled Italian energy group Sorgenia will meet creditor banks on Thursday with a final deal over debt restructuring in sight, a source close to the matter said.

“The deal is within reach, there will be a meeting tomorrow,” the source said on Wednesday.

Sorgenia, controlled by holding company CIR has run up 1.9 billion euros of debt - 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat in the short term.

Sorgenia owes money to about 20 Italian and foreign banks. Its main creditor is bailed-out Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Others include Intesa Sanpaolo , UniCredit and Mediobanca. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by)