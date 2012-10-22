FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Sorgenia aims to renegotiate gas contracts by Sept 2013
October 22, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Sorgenia aims to renegotiate gas contracts by Sept 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sorgenia, the energy unit of Italian holding company CIR, has reached a temporary agreement on long-term gas contracts aimed at renegotiating pricing by September next year.

Sorgenia receives Libyan gas via long-term contracts with Italian oil and gas group Eni.

Arbitrations and renegotiations of take-or-pay contracts have become widespread across Europe’s gas industry as low spot prices on the wholesale market make existing long-term contracts unprofitable.

In a statement on Monday, Sorgenia said its core earnings in the first nine months fell more than 60 percent to 49.6 million euros, hit by lower power demand and the high cost of gas for its power plants.

Sorgenia, which is also partly owned by Austria’s Verbund , said it had put in place a plan for cutting operating costs and was studying the sale of some non-strategic assets to cut debt.

Debt stood at 1.927 billion euros at the end of September versus 1.857 billion euros end-June.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

