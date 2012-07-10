FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Sorgenia going through difficult phase-chairman
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 10, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Sorgenia going through difficult phase-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Weak power demand in recession-stricken Italy is creating problems for Italian energy group Sorgenia, which is partly owned by Austrian power company Verbund, the company’s chairman said on Tuesday.

“Sorgenia is going through a very difficult time due to an excess of capacity and falling demand,” Sorgenia Chairman Rodolfo De Benedetti said on the sidelines of an event.

Italian power demand fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in June, power grid operator Terna said this month. On a working day-adjusted basis, demand fell 3.3 percent in the first six months of the year compared with 2011.

Sorgenia is majority owned by Italian conglomerate CIR . Verbund holds a 16.9 percent stake, according to the company’s website.

De Benedetti later added the negative trend was affecting the whole Italian power market and that Sorgenia was taking measures to confront the situation.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.