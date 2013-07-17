FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIR energy unit picks ex-Telecom Italia executive as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

CIR energy unit picks ex-Telecom Italia executive as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Italian energy company Sorgenia appointed Andrea Mangoni, ex-head of Telecom Italia’s South America business, to take over as chief executive this month, the company said on Wednesday.

Sorgenia is hoping to capitalise on Mangoni’s energy sector experience. He worked at Italian regional utility Acea, for around 13 years before joining Telecom Italia in 2009.

Sorgenia is the biggest asset controlled by Italy’s De Benedetti family through its holding company CIR. Austrian energy group Verbund also owns a stake.

The company is aiming to boost margins and shrink a 1.787- billion-euro ($2.35 billion) debt pile by selling non-core businesses, cutting costs and renegotiating long-term gas contracts.

$1 = 0.7612 euros Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.