Sorgenia restructuring deal with banks "very close" - UniCredit CEO

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - The head of Italian bank Unicredit said on Tuesday an agreement between creditor banks and troubled Italian energy company Sorgenia was close at hand.

“I don’t know if we have materially signed already but we are very close. I don’t expect any further problems on the standstill agreement,” UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of an event.

Sorgenia, which is controlled by holding company CIR and Austrian utility Verbund, is seeking an agreement with its creditor banks on a debt standstill as well as a framework agreement on a broader restructuring plan that will see the banks become shareholders.

UniCredit is a Sorgenia creditor.