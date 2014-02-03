FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verbund will not inject more capital into Italy's Sorgenia
February 3, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

Verbund will not inject more capital into Italy's Sorgenia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Verbund will not put any more capital into Italian CIR’s energy unit Sorgenia, a spokeswoman for the Austrian group said on Monday.

“We have no intention of injecting more capital,” a Verbund spokeswoman told Reuters.

Sorgenia, 46 percent owned by Verbund, is trying to negotiate a freeze to June in its debt repayments as it battles a lack of growth and a debt pile of almost 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion). (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

