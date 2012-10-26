FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican retailer Soriana net profit jumps 60 pct
October 26, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexican retailer Soriana net profit jumps 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s No. 2 retailer Soriana on Friday said its third-quarter net profit rose nearly 60 percent, helped by foreign exchange gains and stronger revenue.

The Monterrey-based company earned 782.2 million pesos ($61 million) in the July-September period, compared to 489.5 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Quarterly revenue rose close to 9 percent to 25.8 billion pesos from a year ago, as its same-store sales -- or those recorded at stores that have been open for at least 12 months -- increased by 4.5 percent in the period.

Soriana shares traded flat at 44 pesos Friday noon in the local bourse.

