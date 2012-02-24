FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Profit at Mexico's Soriana flat in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Profit at Mexico's Soriana flat in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Profit at Soriana , Mexico’s No. 2 retailer, was flat in the fourth quarter despite rising sales, as depreciation of the peso against the dollar increased its financing costs.

The supermarket chain said profit during the October-December period was unchanged from the same quarter a year earlier at 1.173 billion pesos ($83.95 million).

Revenue increased 9.5 percent to 28.33 billion pesos from 25.87 billion pesos a year earlier.

The sales figures were boosted by strong same-store performance and the opening of 50 new premises, the company said in a statement on Friday.

However, the supermarket chain, which competes with larger rival Wal-Mart de Mexico, said its profits were held back by higher costs for investment in special offers and new stores and for rising energy bills.

The company said that despite lowering its debt burden, its financing costs rose due to the peso’s depreciation against the dollar.

Soriana shares were up 1.41 percent at 34.60 pesos in local market trading.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.