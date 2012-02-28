FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Soriana sees sales picking up, may buy stores
February 28, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 6 years ago

Mexico's Soriana sees sales picking up, may buy stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales at existing stores seen up 4-5 percent

* Plans to use cash to pay down debt

* Plans 53 supermarkets in 2012, 200 Super City units

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Soriana, Mexico’s second-biggest supermarket chain, on Monday told analysts it expects its sales to rise further this year and is looking to expand its chain of convenience stores.

Total turnover should rise between 8 and 9 percent, while sales at stores open at least a year will increase by 4 to 5 percent, Soriana’s Chief Executive Ricardo Marin told analysts on a call discussing fourth-quarter results.

The company also hopes to generate enough cash to lower its debt by 3.3 billion pesos and improve its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by between 25 and 30 basis points.

Soriana reported its 2011 sales rose 4.9 percent to 98.263 billion pesos ($7 billion), with a 7.1 percent EBITDA margin.

The company had 7.697 billion pesos in debt at the end of December.

Soriana said it expects to invest 3.65 billion pesos in new stores, maintenance, remodeling and buying its franchises.

The chain, based in Monterrey, has six different store formats, including convenience stores Super City, which it launched five years ago.

Soriana said it will open 53 new supermarkets in 2012 and some 200 Super City stores, which will include new openings and stores bought back from franchise holders.

The Super City chain competes directly with Mexico’s biggest convenience store group Oxxo, which has about 9,200 units in Mexico and Colombia.

Oxxo, owned by beverage and retail company Femsa , has been on an aggressive expansion streak and boasts sales above those reported by the country’s supermarket chains.

