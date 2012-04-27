UPDATE 1-Mexico's Soriana posts higher 1st-qtr profit

April 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s No. 2 retailer Soriana said on Friday first-quarter profit rose 13 percent from the year-earlier quarter, helped by bumper sales at its stores.

The supermarket chain reported a profit of 932.8 million pesos ($72.9 million), compared to 826.4 million pesos in the same quarter a year ago.

Soriana, which competes with Mexico’s largest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico, said revenue rose 10 percent to 24.1 billion pesos from 21.9 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Walmex is embroiled in a corruption scandal after the New York Times published allegations company executives bribed Mexican officials to help it expand rapidly.

Soriana shares were up 1.8 percent at 38.01 pesos after it announced its results.