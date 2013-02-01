FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican Soriana sees $363 mln investment in 2013
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Mexican Soriana sees $363 mln investment in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s No. 2 retailer Soriana said on Friday it expects to invest 4.6 billion pesos ($363 million) this year to open 60 new stores across the country and boost its land reserves for development of future facilities.

Soriana also forecast growth of between 4 and 5 percent in 2013 in the installed capacity of its sales floor and to reach about 240 cities by end-year, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

The company shares closed on Thursday at 49.23 pesos.

