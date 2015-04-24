FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Soriana reports slightly lower 1st-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Soriana reports slightly lower 1st-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on revenues, store openings)

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s No. 2 supermarket chain Organizacion Soriana on Friday said its first-quarter profit fell 1.76 percent as price cutting and spending on promotions offset a pickup in sales.

The company reported a profit of 781 million pesos ($51 million), compared with 795 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Quarterly revenue rose 4.6 percent to 24.924 billion pesos, helped by a 3 percent pickup in same-store sales and the opening of 17 new stores in the last year.

The supermarket chain said it spent more on promotions to bring customers into its stores and its profit margin contracted 100 basis points from the year-earlier quarter to 21.2 percent.

Soriana in January announced it would acquire 160 stores from Mexico’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, Comercial Mexicana, and it announced an asset-sale plan and capital raise to finance the purchase.

$1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.