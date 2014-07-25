FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican supermarket chain Soriana reports higher 2nd-qtr net
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican supermarket chain Soriana reports higher 2nd-qtr net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds revenue, detail on results)

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Soriana, Mexico’s No. 2 supermarket chain, reported an 8 percent increase in its second-quarter profit on Friday as it trimmed sales costs and spent less money servicing its debt, but revenue dipped.

Profit rose to 794 million pesos ($61 million) from 736 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue fell 2.7 percent to 24.895 billion pesos, but lower sales costs helped the company report slightly higher operating profit of 1.195 billion pesos, up 1 percent from a year earlier.

The increase in net profit was mostly due to a foreign exchange benefit as the peso strengthened in the quarter, meaning Soriana paid less on its dollar-denominated debt. ($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.