Sorin says Italy court ruling clears path for Cyberonics merger
August 20, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Sorin says Italy court ruling clears path for Cyberonics merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Italian medical device group Sorin said a Milan court had dismissed a claim by the Italian state attorney against its merger with U.S.-based Cyberonics, allowing the deal to go ahead.

The state attorney, acting on behalf of Italy’s environment ministry, had attempted to block the merger saying the deal was meant to shield Sorin from potential liabilities linked to legal proceedings against its former parent company.

However the civil court of Milan on Thursday rejected the claim, Sorin said in a statement.

Shares in Sorin extended gains on the news and rose 6.5 percent by 1316 GMT. Cyberonics said earlier on Thursday its shareholders would meet on Sept. 22 to approve the merger. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

