FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sorin releases new 2012-2017 business plan
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Sorin releases new 2012-2017 business plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian medical technology group Sorin released a new business plan on Monday that forecasts consolidated revenue growth of 5 percent to 7 percent in 2011-2015, and by 8 percent to 10 percent in 2015-2017.

All figures have been adjusted to reflect comparable exchange rates, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company aims to make “revenue-generating acquisitions” by leveraging its strong balance sheet “to fund these additional growth opportunities,” it said.

Sorin will present the new business plan to the financial community on Monday September 24 at 0700 GMT at the Italian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.