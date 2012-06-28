FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sorin says Italy quakes to hit 2012 net profit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 28, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Sorin says Italy quakes to hit 2012 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest listed biomedical group said on Thursday it expected two quakes in northern Italy earlier this year to dent its 2012 revenues by 90-100 million euros before taking into account insurance coverage.

The hit on net profit this year was estimated at 35-40 million euros.

Sorin had to shut down production at its big plant in Mirandola, one of the areas worst affected by the two quakes in May.

The company said it would recoup its market share by June 2013, confirming its targets from the second half of next year onwards.

Sorin is being courted by Britain’s Charterhouse Capital Partners and other financial and industrial investors. Its two main shareholders said earlier this month Charterhouse was interested in buying a significant stake but no formal offer had been made. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.