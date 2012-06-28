Sorin says Italy quakes to hit 2012 net profit

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest listed biomedical group said on Thursday it expected two quakes in northern Italy earlier this year to dent its 2012 revenues by 90-100 million euros before taking into account insurance coverage.

The hit on net profit this year was estimated at 35-40 million euros.

Sorin had to shut down production at its big plant in Mirandola, one of the areas worst affected by the two quakes in May.

The company said it would recoup its market share by June 2013, confirming its targets from the second half of next year onwards.

Sorin is being courted by Britain’s Charterhouse Capital Partners and other financial and industrial investors. Its two main shareholders said earlier this month Charterhouse was interested in buying a significant stake but no formal offer had been made. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)