Italy's Sorin sees sales rising annual 3-5 pct in 2013-2016

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italian medical technology group Sorin said on Wednesday it expected its revenues to grow an average of 3-5 percent in 2013-2016 boosted by its New Ventures business.

In a statement Sorin said its revenues would grow an average of 8-10 percent in the period 2016-2018.

The New Ventures unit focuses on two new technologies for cardiac and valvular disease.

Sorin said its net earnings per share for its “base business” would grow by more than 10 percent per year to over 0.2 euros in 2018.