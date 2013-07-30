Italy's Sorin sees higher Q3 revenue

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian medical technology group Sorin said on Tuesday it expected revenues to grow between 18 and 20 percent year-on-year in the third quarter at comparable exchange rates.

In a statement Sorin said it posted an adjusted net profit for the second quarter of 14.2 million euros ($18.82 million) and confirmed it is on track to meet 2013 full-year guidance.

Second quarter revenues rose 2.7 percent at comparrable exchange rates to 187.7 million euros, Sorin said.