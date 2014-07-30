FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sorin Q2 adj net profit falls 16 pct
July 30, 2014

Sorin Q2 adj net profit falls 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian medical technology group Sorin said on Wednesday its adjusted net profit in the second quarter fell 16 percent to 10.8 million euros ($14 million) due to unfavourable exchange rates and investments in new initiatives.

In a statement Sorin, whose main factory in the north of Italy was seriously damaged by a big earthquake in 2012, said its sales in the period rose 1.6 percent on the year to 190.6 million euros.

The company said it expected sales to rise 2-4 percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

It confirmed its targets for the full year. ($1 = 0.7470 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

